New Orleans shooting on Bourbon Street leaves at least 5 wounded: report

At least five people were wounded by gunfire early Saturday along New Orleans’ famed Bourbon Street, according to a report.

None of the victims were believed to have suffered life-threatening wounds, NOLA.com reported.

Two victims were transported to a hospital by ambulance, two arrived by private vehicle and one person was treated at the scene, according to the outlet.

The shots were first reported to police around 2 a.m. local time, the report said.

No information was immediately available about why the gunfire started or if any suspects had been taken into custody.