New Orleans shooting leaves 1 woman dead, 2 injured, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A person was detained Tuesday in connection with a shooting at New Orleans college campus that left an elderly woman dead and two males injured, according to police.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside the Convocation Center at Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans.

The Convocation Center was being used for a graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School, New Orleans. Police said an argument after the ceremony escalated into gunfire. Police described the incident as aggravated battery by shooting.

“This unfortunate incident did not have to happen,” NOPD Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly said. “We’re asking anyone with information to help us to give this a successful resolution from the early onset.”

OHIO GRANDPARENTS ARRESTED IN ‘UNIMAGINABLE’ CHILD ABUSE CASE THAT POLICE SAY ‘MAKES YOU SICK’

Goodly told reporters he did not know whether the people who fought in the parking lot were the ones who pulled guns, or how many guns or bullets were fired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The identities of the injured were not disclosed. Police said their injuries were not considered life-threatening. It was not immediately clear if they were related to those at the graduation ceremony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.