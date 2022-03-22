New Orleans police release video of 4 suspects arrested in carjacking death of 73-year-old woman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans, Louisiana, police have released video footage showing four suspects involved in a carjacking incident that left a 73-year-old woman dead around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The New Orleans Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrests of a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and two 15-year-old females.

The teenagers will be charged with second-degree murder as adults, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during the press conference, as FOX 8 Atlanta first reported.

Authorities on Monday afternoon responded to reports of a carjacking and located the female victim, Linda Frickey, lying face-down on the ground in the 300 block of North Scott Street. She was unresponsive, and her arm had been dismembered from her body, police said in a press release.

Following a preliminary investigation, investigators determined that the victim had been thrown from her vehicle during the apparent carjacking attempt.

“Ms. Frickey was tangled within her seatbelt, which caused her arm to be dismembered from her body,” and she was dragged to another block during the carjacking, Ferguson said Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced Frickey dead at the scene.

The four suspects fled the scene in the victim’s 2021 gray Nissan Kicks, police said.

Ferguson said the teenage suspects acted with “brazenness” and “no regard” for Frickey. Two of the suspects’ parents identified their children to police, Ferguson said, calling their decisions “incredibly difficult” and commending them for their honesty.

“Within an hour after the first video release, we had parents at our police station,” Ferguson said, adding that the police department is starting to see an increase of female suspects involved in violent crime cases.

Family and friends remembered Frickey as a loving mother and grandmother in Facebook posts following her death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 504-658-5300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.