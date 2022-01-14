New Orleans police release surveillance footage of armed robbery
New Orleans authorities are searching for an armed suspect captured on surveillance video during a Wednesday hold-up at a convenience store.
The robbery occurred just after 2 a.m, in the 9200 block of Airline Highway, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Footage posted online by the NOPD shows a fully masked suspect armed with a handgun demanding money from a cashier. The cashier complied and the suspect fled on foot.
Images released by the department show the suspect entering the store and holding what appears to be a pistol near a cash register.
He is seen pointing the gun and mouthing something. A man behind the register is seen putting his hands above his head.
No one was harmed during the robbery.