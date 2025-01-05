New Orleans holds vigil to mourn victims of Bourbon Street terror attack: ‘An outpouring of love’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

People in New Orleans mourned at a vigil Saturday evening along the famous thoroughfare after a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd, killing and injuring revelers early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

A makeshift memorial of crosses and pictures of the 14 victims killed in the attack ws seen with candles, flowers and teddy bears. Victims’ relatives held each other, with some observed crying over the loss of their loved ones.

A brass band also played as part of what turned into a celebration of life as the crowd snapped their fingers, swayed and followed the music down Bourbon Street.

The coroner’s office listed the cause of death for all 14 victims as “blunt force injuries.” About another 30 people suffered injuries in the attack. University Medical Center New Orleans said 13 people remained hospitalized, including eight in intensive care.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army soldier who proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group in online videos posted hours before the attack.

Jabbar was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire at the scene of the crash on Bourbon Street. Authorities say he exited the crashed truck wearing a ballistic vest and helmet and fired at police, wounding at least two officers before he was shot and killed by officers.

The FBI said Jabbar was not aided by anyone else in the terror attack.

Cathy Tenedorio, whose 25-year-old son Matthew was killed, said she was moved by all the condolences and kindness at Saturday’s vigil.

“This is the most overwhelming response of love, an outpouring of love. I’m floating through it all,” she said.

Autrele Felix, 28, left a handwritten card beside a memorial for his friend Nicole Perez, who was killed in the attack.

“It means a lot, to see that our city comes together when there’s a real tragedy,” Felix said. “We all become one.”

Other people who crowded around the brass band said the best way to honor the victims was to party and have a good time.

“Because that’s what they were down here to do, they were having a good time,” New Orleans resident Kari Mitten said.

President Biden plans to travel to New Orleans with first lady Jill Biden on Monday to “grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack.”

The first parade of the Carnival season leading up to Mardi Gras was scheduled to take place Monday, and New Orleans will also host the Super Bowl next month.

Police have used multiple vehicles and barricades to block traffic on Bourbon and Canal streets in the aftermath of the attack. Other law enforcement agencies helped provide extra security, according to New Orleans Police spokesperson Reese Harper.

“This enhanced safety effort will continue daily, not just during large events,” Harper said in a statement.

The Bourbon Street attack on New Year’s was the deadliest IS-inspired assault on U.S. soil in years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.