New Mexico wildfires have forced the evacuations of thousands of residents.

The McBride Fire that broke out Tuesday near the village of Ruidoso has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people.

An elderly couple – whom family members said planned to evacuate – was found dead last week near their burnt residence after family members contacted the police. Authorities have yet to release their names.

According to InciWeb, the fire has scorched more than 6,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

While power was restored for all but a few hundred customers, evacuation orders for nearly 5,000 people remained in place.

While the fire did not make any runs at the lines crews had established, conditions were warm, windy and dry.