Two people are dead in New Mexico as wildfires continue to rage across the West, burning homes and forcing residents to evacuate the area.

Fox Weather reported early Thursday morning that officials said firefighters responded to a home in the community of Ruidoso after family members said they had not heard from the elderly couple who attempted to evacuate.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The McBride Fire was fueled by winds whipping at over 60 mph, which made it nearly impossible for tactical support to fly. Some planes returned to the air as winds subsided late in the day.

Forest Service officials said Wednesday evening that seven air tankers and two helicopters have been assigned to the fire.

Crews estimated that at least 150 structures have been destroyed by the flames and the fire had burned more than 5,300 acres and was 0% contained, according to InciWeb.