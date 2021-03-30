New Mexico rancher: Wandering immigrants offer payment for rides to major US cities

Southern border residents have been encountering migrants near their homes and New Mexico rancher Amanda Adame recalls some who were willing to strike a deal for a ride to big cities.

“What they do tell me is that they’ll pay me to take them to a major city like Phoenix,” she told “Fox Business Tonight” on Tuesday. “We don’t do that so we feed them and we give them water and we send them on their way.”

Adame said after an encounter like this, she always contacts border patrol to inform them of the situation.

“I don’t want to be the bad guy and not help,” she said. “But at the same time, I don’t approve of this mass migration. So we try not to communicate with them any more than we absolutely have to.”

The rancher said this particular surge at the border is different than any other she’s experienced, as she’s noticed more unaccompanied men and teenagers.

Adame believes the unique migrant rush is in direct reaction to President Biden’s executive orders, undoing former President Trump’s immigration policies. Specifically, the termination of the Asylum Cooperative Agreement “started everything,” she said.

While in communication with border patrol agents, Adame said she got the hint the situation would not get better any time soon and border officials are “exhausted.”

Adame added that migrants continuously litter on her property, leaving empty water bottles and food cans for her to pick up. She stressed that the people who wander onto her land clearly are not seeking asylum.

“These aren’t the ones that are just trying to find asylum because if they did, they would just stop at the border and wait,” she said. “However, I live eight miles away. So they’re making it this far on foot.”