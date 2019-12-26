New Mexico police say 4 bodies found inside home after gunfire

Police in New Mexico are investigating the circumstances that led to four people being found dead from gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in a home on a quiet suburban neighborhood north of Albuquerque.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:14 p.m. in Rio Rancho, a town of about 94,000 residents, where many homes were decorated with Christmas lights.

PHILADELPHIA MAN KILLS WOMAN, INJURES HER 14-YEAR-OLD SON IN STABBING IN FRONT OF KIDS, POLICE SAY

No suspect was in custody in connection with the shootings, but authorities believe no threat to the general public existed, Capt. Andrew Rodriguez of the Rio Rancho police told the Albuquerque Journal.

A woman who claimed to be a relative of the family that lived in the home said her brother and mother had gone inside and found two of the bodies. She said her family and the gunshot victims had been together the night before for a Christmas Eve celebration and were supposed to meet again Wednesday.

“I just had a feeling something was wrong, cause since yesterday in the evening I was telling my sister my heart was heavy and racing and I didn’t know why,” Rose Varona told KRQE-TV of Albuquerque.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I really don’t understand what’s going on,” she added. “We just try to draw the strength from God, even though we don’t understand what’s going on.”

Authorities would not disclose any information about the identities, ages or relationships of the victims. But Rio Rancho police said they would provide more information when they can.