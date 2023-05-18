New Mexico police release cryptic note from teen shooter accused of murdering 3 elderly woman, injuring 2 cops

New Mexico police released a photo of the note found on the body of 18-year-old Beau Wilson, who authorities say shot and killed three elderly women at random before deliberately taking off his bulletproof vest and ultimately getting killed by responding officers’ gunfire.

The Farmington Police Department also revealed that Wilson had amassed a cache of weapons and ammunition at the home he shared with his father. Law enforcement found approximately 1,400 rounds of ammo stored, as well as ten other firearms of varying calibers scattered throughout the home.

These weapons, accessible to Wilson, did not belong to him, police noted.

Police also revealed that although Wilson had been wearing a bulletproof vest when he first opened fire from his home, he “deliberately removed the vest” prior to his encounter with officers as he was walking down the street toward a church.

NEW JERSEY KIDNAPPING SUSPECT FACES NEW CHARGES AFTER WOMAN HELD CAPTIVE FOR 1 YEAR MADE DARING ESCAPE: AG

At a press conference Wednesday, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said that Wilson had been wearing what appeared to be a modified vest with steel plates and that a note had been found in his pocket. Handwritten in green lettering, the message said in part, “if your reading this im the end of the chapter [sic].”

“Lay eyes or dear put a finger on my little sister I promis there will be regrets [sic],” the note added.

At the onset of the rampage, police say Wilson fired at least 176 rounds from an AR-15 rifle just outside his home from the front porch area, but quickly dropped that weapon into some bushes, even though it still held more live ammunition. He continued firing with two pistols, discarding a .22-caliber gun and then depleting rounds from a 9-mm handgun in the final shootout with police, during which he let off at least 18 rounds, police said.

Authorities said it appears that he shot indiscriminately at vehicles, and bullets struck 11 of them along with seven homes. Slain by the shooter were longtime Farmington residents Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita, police said.

Schofield was the mother of four and a schoolteacher her entire life.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTER MANIFESTO: POLICE GROUP SIDES WITH SCHOOL IN LAWSUIT OVER RELEASE

“She has 26 grandchildren and innumerable great and great-great grandchildren,” her family wrote in a bio released by police. “You would often find Gwen baking and checking in on her friends around town. She was an avid humanitarian in her own community as well as worldwide. She was very generous and felt that continued education was a top priority, setting up a trust to help with her great grandchildren’s educational needs. She will be loved and missed by more than just her posterity. She has been a great example and will continue to shape our lives with her wisdom, guidance, teachings, and memories.”

Ivie had 8 children, 24 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“She loved her family, her faith, and her friends,” her bio said. “She was passionate about serving others. For 40 years she owned and operated Ivie League Preschool, serving several generations of families in the community. She loved her preschool children and they loved her. She has had multiple grand-students over the years. Even as adults these students remember the love and kindness Mrs. Ivie gave them. She loved unconditionally to all she met.”

Voita was a school nurse by profession and volunteered for over 20 years at the senior center preparing taxes, Birthright and Daily Bread.

“Shirley found great joy in helping and encouraging others,” her bio read. “The family would like to thank all of the first responders and all those who heroically stepped in during this tragic crisis. The world is a better place for the 79 years she was with us.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those wounded in the attack include Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza and New Mexico State Police Officer Andreas Stamatiadas. The officers were treated at a local hospital and released. Police are probing Wilson’s access to weapons and concerns about his prior mental health, and efforts are underway to subpoena medical and school records that might shed light on any issues. Hebbe said at the press conference Wednesday that police body camera footage would be released at some point Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.