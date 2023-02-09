New Mexico murder suspect on the run, cut off ankle monitor after being released from jail pretrial

A manhunt is underway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a murder suspect who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor after the state’s Supreme Court ordered him to be held in jail pretrial.

Joe Simon Hilario Anderson was arrested in December for the August murder of Raymond Aviles. A district court ordered him to be released from jail pretrial with a GPS monitor on Jan. 13, according to court records.

The New Mexico Supreme Court overruled the district court’s decision on Monday and ordered Anderson to be jailed, but he cut the monitor off after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. “Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind.”

Anderson is accused of shooting and killing Aviles after the victim failed to return a motorcycle that was lent to him, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Prosecutors noted that Anderson has an “extensive criminal history,” including a conviction for voluntary manslaughter in 2016.

In that case, Anderson shot Vicente Sanchez four times and killed him during a fight at a house party in November 2010.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Anderson’s apprehension.

An attorney for Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.