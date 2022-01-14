Alexis Avila, the 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of throwing her newborn son into a dumpster and driving off last week, has been placed on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS monitor as she awaits her day in court, court records show.

She faces charges of attempted murder and child abuse in connection with the incident, according to city police. She allegedly wrapped the baby in a blood-soaked towel and two garbage bags, then abandoned him in 36-degree weather with his umbilical cord still attached.

Hobbs police said she told them she didn’t know she was pregnant and “panicked.”

Avila has been out on $10,000 bond. Her bail conditions, imposed Wednesday, require her to remain at home except for some exemptions, like going to work, school or doctor appointments.

During her hearing Wednesday, Judge William Shoobridge warned her of the consequences should she violate the terms.

“If you go somewhere, I’ll be notified, and you’ll go straight to jail,” he said, according to the Lubbock, Texas-based KCBD.

Avila’s attorneys from the public defender’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Joe Imbriale, whose surveillance cameras behind his store Rig Outfitters recorded the abandonment and subsequent rescue, said he didn’t agree with the decision to release her from custody but said the judge on the case “did his job.”

“Judge followed the laws on the books,” he told Fox News Digital Friday.

Surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as Avila, pull up, throw a bag in the dumpster and drive away.

It also shows three dumpster diving good Samaritans, Michael Green, Hector Jasso and April Nuttall, arriving nearly six hours later. They heard him whimpering inside the bin, fished him out, wrapped him in a warm jacket and called 911.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

“Their collective quick response to this emergency, including notification of 911, was absolutely pivotal in saving this baby’s life,” the city’s acting police chief, August Fons, said earlier this week.

Avila had claimed she didn’t know she was pregnant until last week.

The child’s father is believed to be a teen from Hobbs, whose identity police did not release because he is under 18.

The state’s Children, Youth and Families Department says donations for the baby boy of gift cards, toys, clothes or other items can be sent to 907 West Calle Sur in Hobbs, New Mexico.