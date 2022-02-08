New Mexico man took a bath, ate shrimp, and left $200 during home invasion: police

A New Mexico man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, ate some shrimp, and took a bath before fleeing and committing a carjacking, police said.

On Sunday, Teral Christesson, 34, entered the residence through a window, which he allegedly smashed open, and was still inside, drinking beer and eating shrimp, when the homeowner returned, according to court documents obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The homeowner then called the police on Christesson, who apologized, left the homeowner $200 to repair the window, and fled, the documents claimed.

The intruder told the homeowner that he broke in needing a warm place to sleep, according to a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies report.

“The male was extremely embarrassed and apologetic about the situation,” the owner said, according to the police report.

Christesson had a rifle with him at the time of the invasion but there is no indication he used it on or to threaten the homeowner, the probable cause statement said.

The next day, Santa Fe police arrested Christesson after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint at a Church’s Chicken location, in an attempt to steal her car, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The woman resisted the carjacking by slamming on her horn, causing Christesson to flee, officials said. He was arrested down the street from the restaurant, according to the report.

The 34-year-old is being held in Santa Fe County jail and has been charged with aggravated burglary, larceny, and criminal damage to property for the Sunday incident. In addition, he was charged with aggravated assault for his alleged actions on Monday.