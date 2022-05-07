NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Mexico’s governor warned residents on Friday ahead of what is expected to be a historic and dangerous weekend for fire weather.

Speaking to reporters, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and officials said there would be high temperatures and extreme winds.

“This is the worst possible set of conditions for any fire. I repeat: It’s the worst possible set of conditions for this fire,” she stated, calling the situation “serious.”

NEW MEXICO FIRE PERSONNEL MAKE PROGRESS AHEAD OF WINDY WEEKEND

The governor encouraged people still in mandatory evacuation areas to leave as soon as possible.

Federal and state agencies noted that widespread critical-to-extreme fire weather in drought-stricken New Mexico was likely on Saturday and Sunday, and possibly through Wednesday.

While personnel – both on the ground and in the air – made some progress on fires in the state last week, many families already have been left homeless and thousands of residents have evacuated.