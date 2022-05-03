NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massive New Mexico wildfires are forcing additional evacuations.

While crews got a bit of a break on Monday afternoon, wind gusts of up to 50 mph were predicted to fan the flames on Tuesday, with dangerous conditions lasting through the weekend.

FIRE IN SOUTHWEST FORCES MORE EVACUATIONS

The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires – which merged last week – have a combined acreage of 145,854 acres, or nearly 228 square miles.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fires were 20% contained, with 1,085 personnel working amidst another red flag warning.