New Mexico deputies close highway to help small plane make emergency landing

Deputies in New Mexico shut down a highway to help a small plane in distress make a safe emergency landing Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Roswell Air Center notified the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office just before 10 a.m. that a single engine plane requested to make an emergency landing on Highway 285 North near mile marker 151, Sheriff Mike Herrington said in a Facebook post.

Deputies responded to the area and shut down all traffic to allow the aircraft to land. The small plane landed without issue and all occupants were safe, according to the sheriff.

Herrington said the plane appeared to have damaged one of its wings. However, it was unclear what caused the pilot to initiate the emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and will investigate.

Traffic along the highway was later reopened to two lanes.