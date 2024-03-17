New Mexico cop killer was driving car belonging to South Carolina paramedic found dead: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

New Mexico State Police have vowed to apprehend a man wanted for the killing of a fellow officer, and police have revealed the suspect was driving a stolen BMW belonging to a woman who was found dead.

Jaremy Smith, 32, of South Carolina, shot Officer Justin Hare on Interstate 40 near mile marker 318 at around 5:30 a.m. Friday after Smith pulled over to the side of the road with a flat tire, police say.

Smith was trying to flag down passing motorists, and Hare arrived and parked behind the suspect, New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said during a press briefing Saturday.

Smith approached the police car at the passenger side door and, after a short conversation about fixing the tire, pulled out a gun and shot Hare, Weisler said.

The suspect then walked to the driver’s side door and shot Hare again before pushing him into the passenger seat, according to Weisler.

Smith then drove away in the police vehicle, which was abandoned a short time later. Smith is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

“Officer Hare died serving his state and his community. On a cold, dark and windy morning, he offered help to a person he thought was in need,” Weisler said, fighting back tears.

“That person killed him in cold blood. The last words Officer Hare uttered on this earth was to offer help to a man who was about to kill him.

“Jaremy Smith, we are coming for you.”

Hare is survived by his girlfriend and two young children, Weisler said.

Police say Smith was driving a BMW belonging to a Phonesia Machado-Fore, a paramedic found dead in Dillon County, South Carolina, Friday evening. An autopsy to determine her cause of death is scheduled for Monday.

Weisler said Smith has an extensive criminal history in South Carolina over at least a decade for property crime and violent crimes.

Weisler said the state went 30 years without an officer being shot and killed, but three have now been lost in the last nine months.

“In that time, we’ve lost Officer Ferguson, Officer Hernandez and, now, Officer Hare, all violently murdered in cold blood,” Weisler said.

“This has got to stop.”