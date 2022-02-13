Authorities arrested two suspects on Saturday for allegedly shooting and injuring a New Mexico State Police Officer during a police pursuit Friday along a highway just east of Albuquerque.

The suspects, Alanna Martinez, 22, and Caleb Elledge, 24 – who has a violent criminal history – were arrested after they were tracked to a home in McIntosh, according to New Mexico State Police.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. He was transported to an area hospital in Albuquerque and has since been released and returned to his family, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

State Police said they were called around 8:15 a.m. Friday to an Edgewood gas station following a report of a suspicious female who had locked herself inside the restroom. When the officer arrived, he found Martinez in a car with Elledge, the driver, who drove in reverse and rammed the front end of the officer’s patrol vehicle before fleeing.

A chase ensued, and the officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on State Road 333 near Sedillo Hill. Police said Martinez and Elledge then exited the vehicle before Elledge fired shots at the officer, striking him. Court records indicated the injured officer was shot in his neck, the paper reported.

“Despite being injured, the supervisor was able to recover and return fire at the suspect,” according to State Police. “The male and female suspects fled on foot east from the scene.”

Elledge allegedly told police he fled from the officer because he “didn’t want to go back to prison” and fired at least eight rounds, according to court records. He had been on the run for several months after cutting off his ankle monitor last year, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed Elledge has a violent criminal history which consists of multiple arrest warrants, Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle (Great Bodily Harm), Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault (Unlawful Acts, Threats or Conduct of a Household Member), Assault (Attempted Battery of a Household Member),” police said.

During a news conference Saturday, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said at least three guns were recovered, though it’s unclear at this time if one of them was used in the shooting.

Elledge was charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, tampering with evidence, aggravated battery on a peace officer (great bodily harm), possession of a firearm or a destructive device by a felon, and criminal damage to property (Over $1000).

State Police said Martinez was charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

Johnson added that authorities were tipped off to the McIntosh home after a photo of Martinez was shared Friday evening, the paper reported.