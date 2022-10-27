New Jersey’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 26

These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash4Life: 32-44-46-54-59, Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000

Pick 3: 9-4-9, Fireball: 5

Pick 4: 7-7-3-3, Fireball: 5

Cash 5: 05-31-32-36-45, Xtra: 2

Estimated jackpot: $232,000

Midday Pick 3: 1-1-3, Fireball: 9

Midday Pick 4: 0-1-2-2, Fireball: 9

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 64,000,000