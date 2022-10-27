New Jersey’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 26
These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash4Life: 32-44-46-54-59, Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000
Pick 3: 9-4-9, Fireball: 5
Pick 4: 7-7-3-3, Fireball: 5
Cash 5: 05-31-32-36-45, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $232,000
Midday Pick 3: 1-1-3, Fireball: 9
Midday Pick 4: 0-1-2-2, Fireball: 9
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 64,000,000