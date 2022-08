New Jersey’s lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 30

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash4Life: 02-05-14-40-48, Cash Ball: 3

Powerball estimated jackpot: 134,000,000

Pick 3: 1-9-4, Fireball: 6

Pick 4: 2-8-6-8, Fireball: 6

Cash 5: 05-18-23-27-36, Xtra: 3

Estimated jackpot: $203,000

Midday Pick 3: 8-3-8, Fireball: 8

Midday Pick 4: 3-0-4-2, Fireball: 8

Mega Millions: 02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $169,000,000