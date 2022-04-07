New Jersey’s American Dream mall shooting sends shoppers running for cover in nightmare scenario

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shots were fired early Thursday evening at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, sending shoppers fleeing into stores for cover.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s been briefed by New Jersey State Police on the shooting and urged the public to stay away from the mall.

Videos shared on social media showed shoppers looking for cover inside the mall and a large police presence outside.

New Jersey State Police said the shooting happened at 5:50 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was struck by gunfire or if police have arrested any suspects.



Anna Papoutsakis was attending a realtor event at the mall when she was herded with others into a nearby store.

“About 10 minutes into the event they moved us into [Saks Fifth Avenue] and closed the gates,” Papoutsakis told Fox News Digital. “Now police are checking the area to clear us.”

A reunification site was opened at lot 26 for families, according to the New Jersey State Police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.