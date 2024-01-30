New Jersey woman discusses bizarre vandalism after pepperoni scattered around home

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A New Jersey homeowner says she has identified some salami-slinging “bandits” while police continue investigating why they sprinkled pepperoni slices outside her home in a case of vandalism.

“What is this?” Heather Dougherty told PIX 11 of her reaction when she made the discovery on Jan. 24. “I am on camera, so I cannot say the words I exactly used, but ‘What is this?’ From the door to the edge of the porch and then strategically placed down the stairs to the driveway, and four slices on the hood and four slices on the trunk.”

The Manville native has lived at her home on South Street for 16 years, and it has never been vandalized before, she told the local news station.

“We’re trying to figure out who goes around with two loaves of pepperoni in the middle of the night and cuts it up into slices and throws it on people’s property,” Dougherty said. “You have nothing better to do with your time?”

The meat was not just spread around her home but also her car, causing her to worry about the paint job since it’s unknown how long the greasy product often used as a pizza topping was sitting there.

Dougherty posted pictures of the scene on Facebook with the description: “The Bandits, as I call them, have been identified by myself. The police are still investigating, and charges are pending the outcome of such police investigation.”

Local pizza shop owner Anthony D’Aniello told PIX 11 the meat looks larger than the kind commonly used on pies.

“Certainly of the family of pepperoni, salami; exactly what, I cannot be certain,” D’Aniello said. “As an Italian, it hurts the heart.”

The Manville Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News inquiry about the alleged crime.

“It is funny, however, it’s wrong,” she said. “You should not be trespassing; you should not be vandalizing people’s properties.”