New Jersey tornado damages homes, knocks down trees

An EF-1 tornado touched down in southern New Jersey’s Gloucester Township early Thursday, damaging cars and felling trees.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Mount Holly office said the tornado occurred at around 5 a.m. ET, with estimated peak winds reaching up to 90 miles per hour.

The twister’s path length was 0.26 miles, with a max width of 60 yards.

The tornado touched down near Erial Road and traveled northeastward toward the Deer Park subdivision, uprooting at least three trees.

One home had soffit removed from its side before the tornado headed towards high-tension power lines, where it began to quickly dissipate.

There were no injuries from the severe weather event.



The Gloucester Township Police Department said it had received several 911 calls by residents reporting storm damage to their homes at approximately 5:17 a.m.

A resident reported a large tree had fallen through the roof of their home and five residences in the Deer Park development had storm-related damage.

Officers on the scene observed numerous trees on several parked vehicles – some of which were blocking the roadway.

“Damage to residences included several trees knocked down onto the roofs, as well as one residence, where a tree fell through the roof and into the living room area of the home. Electric power to the development had also been knocked out,” the department said in a statement.

Electrical power was quickly restored and the Gloucester Township Public Works Department cleared a large amount of debris, reopening the roadway.

The Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management’s coordinator and a Gloucester Township construction official determined that the damage to the residences was not structural.

There had been no tornado warnings in the area, located just southeast of Philadelphia.