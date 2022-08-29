New Jersey shopping center shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Authorities say gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically.
Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza.
Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Another 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a Monmouth County hospital and a 25-year-old was treated and released.
NEW JERSEY’S LOTTERY NUMBERS FOR SUNDAY, AUG. 28
No arrests were immediately announced. WCAU-TV reported that investigators placed dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot of the shopping center and investigators could be seen going in and out of a hookah lounge that appeared to have a window blown out.
SIX FLAGS ROLLER COASTER INCIDENT: MULTIPLE PEOPLE INJURED ON EL TORO RIDE IN NEW JERSEY
Anyone with information was asked to call Toms River police or county prosecutors.