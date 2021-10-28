New Jersey professor on White people: ‘I want to say … we got to take these motherf—kers out’

A Rutgers University professor said, “We got to take these motherf—kers out,” when discussing White people in September.

Brittney Cooper, an associate professor in the Rutgers University Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, made the comment during an event titled, “Unpacking the Attacks on Critical Race Theory,” hosted by The Root.

“Like, the thing I want to say to you is we got to take these motherf—kers out. But, like, we can’t say that, right? We can’t say, like, I don’t believe in a project of violence. I truly don’t,” Cooper said.

Cooper was responding to a question posed by Michael Harriot, senior writer for The Root, who asked Cooper what can be expected out of White people from Black Americans.

NEW JERSEY PROFESSOR RESPONDS TO BACKLASH AFTER ‘F— EACH AND EVERY TRUMP SUPPORTER’ COMMENT

Cooper also said that she believes that “White folks” are not “eternal.”

“But I do fundamentally believe that things that have a beginning have an ending. All things that begin end. White folks are not infinite and eternal, right?” Cooper said. “They ain’t going to go on for infinity and infinity. And that’s super important to remember that white colonialism and imperialism has a beginning. And in my way of thinking about the world, that means it has an end.”

She added that “Whiteness is going to have an end date, because despite what White people think of themselves, they do not defy the laws of eternity.”

“But Whiteness is largely an, you know, an inconvenient interruption,” Cooper said.

PENN STATE PROFESSOR SINGLES OUT ‘AVERAGE WHITE GUY’ IN LECTURE, SAYS RACE BENEFITS HIM OVER BLACK STUDENTS

Cooper is on a “sabbatical leave” for 2021-2022.

Stephen Wallace, a student at Rutgers University, told Fox News he views Cooper’s comments as an incitement of violence against a group of people.

“The people that want to teach kids about America and how racist and oppressed everyone is are the real racists and oppressors,” Wallace said.

In April 2020, Cooper made headlines for blaming former President Donald Trump and the people who supported him for the impacts of coronavirus.

“F— each and every Trump supporter. You absolutely did this. You are to blame,” she tweeted.

She later doubled down and said that Rutgers University would not fire her because of her tenured status.

“I said what I meant. And I curse cuz I’m grown,” Cooper wrote in a tweet thread. “I have tenure. Rutgers won’t be firing me for tweets.”

Fox News has reached out to Rutgers and Cooper but has not heard back.