New Jersey police officer shot, hospitalized in critical condition

A police officer in New Jersey was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in Deptford, New Jersey on Friday afternoon after 1 p.m., according to FOX 29.

Shots broke out on a dead end within a residential area, sources said.

The officer is in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said there’s no danger or threat to the public.