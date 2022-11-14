New Jersey police captain dies ‘unexpectedly’ while on duty

A police captain who spent 37 years with the Bayonne Police Department in New Jersey “died unexpectedly” while on duty, his chief says.

Paul Jamolawicz, 61, passed away on Friday night, according to Chief Robert Geisler.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz,” Geisler said in a statement. “Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community.”

“On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz family,” he added.

NEW JERSEY POLICE CAPTURE GUNMAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING 2 NEWARK OFFICERS ‘AT CLOSE RANGE’

The cause of the death was not immediately clear. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Bayonne Police Department for further comment.

Jamolawicz’s obituary, which was published by The Jersey Journal, said he “joined the Bayonne Police Department in 1985 and rose through the ranks for the next 37 years.”

“While on the job he was awarded three commendations and seven Excellent Police Service Awards,” the obituary added, noting that the police captain also owned a liquor store and laundromat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jamolawicz is survived by his wife, two children and family.