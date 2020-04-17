New Jersey man stole 1,600 masks intended for hospital fighting the coronavirus outbreak, officials say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A New Jersey electrical contractor is being charged with theft and conspiracy after swiping up to 1,600 respirator masks intended for a state hospital fighting the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

Kevin Brady, of Point Pleasant Beach, is accused of stealing eight cases of the N95 masks from the Prudential Financial building in Iselin between March 27 and April 1, the office of state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday.

“Prudential Financial had intended to donate the masks to a local hospital,” the office said in a statement, adding that each case had 200 masks each.

Brady, 49, was able to obtain the masks because he had access to storage areas in the Prudential Financial facility, officials say.

He was caught after multiple law enforcement agencies acted on a tip from the National Hoarding & Price-Gouging Task Force led by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, they added.

As of Friday, New Jersey has 75,317 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 3,518 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.