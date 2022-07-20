New Jersey man is sentenced for sending threatening messages to a Black Maryland woman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey man has received three years of probation, 30 days of confinement and intensive in-patient drug treatment for making threatening telephone calls to a Black Maryland woman and her family, a federal prosecutor said.

Michael Marotta, 26, of Sewell, New Jersey admitted that he used a text message app that hid his identity to threaten physical harm, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a news release.

According to Marotta’s plea agreement, he used a mobile phone application to send the threatening message. In the message, Marotta used racial epithets to describe the Maryland woman and her family, and he threatened to come to their home and do physical harm, a news release said.

As detailed in his plea agreement, Marotta claims he does not know the target of the threats, and the recipient-victim didn’t know Marotta.