New Jersey lottery winning numbers for Sunday, Dec. 12
These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash4Life
01-05-13-37-38, Cash Ball: 2
(one, five, thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $320 million
Pick 3
9-6-7, Fireball: 6
(nine, six, seven; Fireball: six)
Pick 4
9-8-1-7, Fireball: 6
(nine, eight, one, seven; Fireball: six)
Cash 5
02-08-09-19-23, Xtra: 3
(two, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-three; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $128,000
Midday Pick 3
9-4-6, Fireball: 9
(nine, four, six; Fireball: nine)
Midday Pick 4
7-9-6-2, Fireball: 9
(seven, nine, six, two; Fireball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $148 million