New Jersey lottery winning numbers for Sunday, Dec. 12

These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash4Life

01-05-13-37-38, Cash Ball: 2

(one, five, thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

Powerball

FRANK SINATRA TO BE HONORED ON BIRTHDAY WITH BRONZE STATUE IN HOBOKEN’S SINATRA PARK

Estimated jackpot: $320 million

Pick 3

9-6-7, Fireball: 6

(nine, six, seven; Fireball: six)

Pick 4

9-8-1-7, Fireball: 6

(nine, eight, one, seven; Fireball: six)

Cash 5

02-08-09-19-23, Xtra: 3

(two, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-three; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $128,000

NEW JERSEY REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS DEFY COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE

Midday Pick 3

9-4-6, Fireball: 9

(nine, four, six; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

7-9-6-2, Fireball: 9

(seven, nine, six, two; Fireball: nine)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million