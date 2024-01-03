New Jersey imam shot, critically injured, outside Newark mosque

An imam is in critical condition after being shot outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning, Fox News Digital has learned.

The religious leader was struck at the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street at around 6:15 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Newark Police Department.

The victim, the imam of Masjid Muhammed, was transported to University Hospital and is in critical condition at the time of this report.

RLS Media, citing local sources, reported that the imam was preparing to engage in the Fajr prayer, the first of the five daily prayers in Islam, when the attack occurred.

A shooter approached him and opened fire. It is unclear if anyone was inside the mosque at the time of the shooting.

A motive for the shooting is unknown. It is not known if this was a targeted attack and if there were any prior altercations beforehand.

Fox News reached out to the mosque and the FBI in New Jersey for comment but has not received a response.

The incident is being investigated by Newark police.

The shooting follows the stabbing of the imam of a New Jersey mosque in May as he led his congregation in prayer.