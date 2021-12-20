New Jersey police shot and killed a man who allegedly hijacked a backhoe and was filmed flipping a police car in an incident that left three officers with minor injuries, according to a local report.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating the fatal police-involved shooting that happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday during an encounter in the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Vineland, located about 40 miles west of Atlantic City.

Neighbor Aida Morales shared video she recorded with FOX29 Philadelphia that shows the backhoe driving toward a police cruiser and flipping it over onto its side before chasing after another patrol car.

Morales told the station it “looked like something out of a movie.”

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Morales said. “And you wonder why that person, what made that person snap. It’s sad.”

The backhoe also crashed into several other vehicles and flipped an ambulance over.

During the encounter with police, one officer fired his service weapon and fatally wounded the man driving the backhoe, the attorney general’s office said in a news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the identity of the man killed would not be immediately released.

The three Vineland police officers who sustained minor injuries were treated and released.

The attorney general’s office said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was being released at this time.