New Jersey Gov. Murphy hints at plan to reopen businesses amid coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he’d unveil a plan as early as this week that would provide a “blueprint” to reopening the state after it has been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Murphy couldn’t promise a specific date to return to “some new normalcy,” he said he hopes the state can reach significant milestones in slowing the spread of the virus in the next four to six weeks before stay at home restrictions are lifted.

The key goals include boosting testing and shortening turnaround times for results to ensure that state officials are better able to track the hopeful decline of the virus.

Murphy said at least 15,000 to 20,000 tests must be administered a day with results available within 24 hours.

“That’s a bare minimum,” he said at Monday’s coronavirus briefing.

Currently, it takes between five to seven days to get results from a COVID-19 test.

Although the number of new cases of coronavirus has dipped in the last two weeks, Murphy warned that lifting social distancing restrictions and reopening eateries and public places too quickly could cause a resurgence of the coronavirus, which has already killed 4,496 people in the state and infected 88,722 others to date.