An explosion in Rahway and several fires in Manville further devastated an already-battered New Jersey on Thursday and Friday after Ida brought deadly flooding and tornadoes to the state.

Images and video posted to social media show black smoke billowing from a Manville home surrounded by murky floodwaters, and nighttime video footage captured the moment a Rahway house was reduced to rubble in a massive explosion.

IDA REMNANTS BRING DEATH, DESTRUCTION TO NORTHEAST, DAYS AFTER STORM SLAMMED GULF COAST

The explosion in Rahway wasn’t the only one and Twitter users said and a Manville banquet hall explosion shook their homes.