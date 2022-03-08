New Jersey dad tosses toddler son out a window to first responders in escape from burning building

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey father had no choice but to throw his toddler son out of a second-story window to first responders below when a fire broke out in their apartment building Monday morning.

Dramatic video of the rescue shows officers encouraging the man to toss his son to them as the fire raged.

“Pass the baby! Pass the baby!” one of the officers yelled.



The first responders caught the toddler first then helped cushion the dad’s fall as he jumped out of the window himself. Both of them received minor injuries, according to the police department.

The child was just 3 years old, PIX11 reports.

The three-alarm fire broke out on the second and third floors of the South Ridge Woods Apartment Complex around 8:15 on Monday morning.

Eight fire departments responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control before searching the building.



Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith said about 50 people were displaced by the fire, but that it could have been worse.

“We were faced with extremely heavy fire conditions immediately on arrival, along with reports of people still inside,” Smith said Monday.

“Fortunately, all of the occupants were able to escape the fire,” he said. “If this fire was earlier in the morning when people may have still been asleep, the outcome could have easily been tragic.”