New Jersey bus crash injures at least 4; Coast Guard cadets on board

At least four people were injured Tuesday after a bus transporting Coast Guard cadets ripped off more than 200 feet of guardrail during a crash on an expressway in New Jersey, according to reports.

Four people suffered minor injuries, Philadelphia’s WCAU reported.

Photos taken of the crash showed a long stretch of the broken guardrail sprawled across the southbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway.

The incident occurred near the border of Gloucester Township and Washington Township.

Southbound lanes on the expressway are currently closed and traffic is being diverted, the station reported.

Authorities were on the scene, photos showed.

It’s not clear yet if cadets were among the injured.

This is a developing story