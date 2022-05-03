New Jersey amusement park worker dies after falling from elevated lift, reports say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey amusement park contract worker has died after falling from a lift while performing work inside the boardwalk attraction, according to recent reports.

Robert W. Sanger, 62, was working as a welder and was on an elevated lift inside Gillian’s Wonderland Park in Ocean City, New Jersey at the time of the fall, local affiliate FOX 29 reported. He plummeted from an unknown height shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday and was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

City spokespersons did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for information, but told FOX 29 Sanger lived in Pittsgrove, New Jersey and worked for a company called Cargo Tech International.

FLORIDA FREEFALL TRAGEDY: STATE AGENCY HIRES FORENSIC ENGINEER TO INVESTIGATE TEEN’S AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH

In a statement released Monday, Mayor Jay A. Gillian – who is also president of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier – said the business’ “thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

“We are cooperating with all appropriate authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of this tragic accident,” Gillian wrote. “As we get more information we will provide it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, according to the report.

Monday’s tragedy comes just weeks after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died on March 24 after plummeting from a freefall ride at Orlando, Florida’s ICON Park. His death is also the subject of an ongoing investigation.