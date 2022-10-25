New Hampshire retired hikers’ double homicide suspect Logan Clegg waives extradition from Vermont

The homeless drifter accused of gunning down a retired New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail near their home has waived his extradition from Vermont and is being transported to the Granite State to face two counts of second-degree murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Logan Clegg, 26, is accused of ambushing Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid on April 18. Each had been shot multiple times, according to investigators.

The couple, both in their 60s, had moved to Concord, New Hampshire, to enjoy retirement after careers in international aid work. They met after Stephen Reid visited Africa after college as a volunteer with the Peace Corps, family members have said.

Clegg was allegedly living in a tent in the area, and a witness walking her dogs saw a man matching his description minutes after hearing gunshots in the area where the Reids were discovered three days later.

NEW HAMPSHIRE DOUBLE MURDER: HOW POLICE ID’D HOMELESS ‘MOUNTAIN DEW MAN’ IN RETIRED COUPLE SLAYING

Clegg’s arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Merrimack County Superior Court.

Vermont police arrested Clegg at the South Burlington Public Library on Oct. 12, according to court documents, on an outstanding Utah warrant. They traced him there through purchase records and phone pings after Homeland Security Investigations discovered he’d booked a one-way ticket to Germany that would have left on Oct. 14.

VERMONT VAGRANT TO FACE NEW HAMPSHIRE MURDER CHARGES IN DOUBLE SHOOTING OF RETIRED COUPLE ON HIKING TRAIL

While Clegg sat in a Vermont jail, police served a search warrant on his belongings and found enough evidence to convince a Merrimack County judge to sign a new murder warrant for his arrest in the Reids’ deaths.

Shortly after the Reids were reported missing on April 18, police canvassed the area and encountered a vagrant camping in the woods who gave his name as “Arthur Kelly,” according to court documents, which noted he was seen carrying multiple cans of Mountain Dew soda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clegg killed a man in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, records show. He claimed self-defense and prosecutors at the time said they had insufficient evidence to file charges.