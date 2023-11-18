New Hampshire psychiatric hospital shooting leaves 2 dead, including alleged gunman

New Hampshire State Police fatally shot a man in the lobby of a psychiatric hospital on Friday afternoon, after the suspect allegedly shot and killed one person at the facility.

State police initially responded to reports of “multiple victims” in a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, which has roughly 185 beds and is the only state-run psychiatric hospital in the Granite State.

Police said in a post on X that the shooting happened at the hospital, and the state’s Department of Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management later said the suspected shooter was deceased.

Gov. Chris Sununu said in a social media post that the hospital campus was cleared, while police later said there was no threat to the public.

The facility is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It is also located on a large campus sitting on over a hundred acres of land.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster called the shooting “horrifying” in a statement and asked the public to avoid the area of the hospital while police investigated the incident.

“Thank you to the State Police Officers who responded to the scene so quickly,” Kuster said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the victim, their family, and the Concord community.”

Other members of the state’s congressional delegation also released statements of support.

“The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” Sununu said in a statement. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

The shooting is the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide continue to struggle to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation’s most violent fields.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.