New Hampshire girl, 7, reported missing 2 years after she was last seen

A 7-year-old New Hampshire girl was reported missing last week – two years after she was last seen – and investigators are digging for answers to the child’s mysterious and lengthy disappearance.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 when she was 5 years old, the Manchester Police Department said Friday in a news release. Police said the circumstances of Harmony’s long absence “are very concerning,” and that detectives have been investigating “non-stop” since first learning the child was missing last week.

“At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony,” Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said. “I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony.”

Investigators did not immediately say who reported Harmony missing or release further details surrounding the child’s disappearance. No information about Harmony’s parents or guardians was immediately provided.

Police said that investigators have been in contact with the child’s family and are following up on tips received from the public, WMUR-TV reported. Detectives were seen searching a property in Manchester on Sunday, but no further details were made available.

Harmony is about 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

“I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and you think it’s irrelevant – call us,” Aldenberg told WBZ-TV.