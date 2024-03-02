New Hampshire father who triggered state-wide Amber Alert found, facing murder of children’s mother

Two young children, who prompted an Amber Alert in New Hampshire, are safe, and their father is in custody after police said he shot and killed their mother.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, 37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger.

Police said that Duren allegedly shot his wife, Naffziger, on Thursday night in the couple’s shared Berlin, New Hampshire apartment.

The discovery of Naffziger’s body prompted state police to issue an hour-long Amber Alert for the couple’s two daughters, 4-year-old Elowyn Duren and 1-year-old Vaelyn Duren.

FAMILY OF 70-YEAR-OLD WHO DIED AFTER BEING PUNCHED BY DETROIT COP FILES $50M CIVIL RIGHTS SUIT

Attorney General Formella said that the girls had been last seen in Berlin, New Hampshire, around 8 p.m. Thursday with their father, Duren.

They said Duren “may possibly be armed and dangerous,” but did not offer any additional details.

KENTUCKY HERO WHO SAVED SEMI-TRUCK DRIVER WHO WAS DANGLING FROM BRIDGE IDENTIFIED

At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, New Hampshire State Police announced that Elowyn and Vaelyn had been found safe at an Applebee’s restaurant in Keene, which is about three hours south from Berlin.

Authorities said that Duren was taken into custody without incident at the restaurant.

On Friday evening, Formella announced that the Amber Alert issued had been canceled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Department of Justice greatly thanks the public for their assistance in this matter and their responsiveness to the alert issued earlier by the New Hampshire State Police,” the attorney general said in a release.

The New Hampshire District Attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.