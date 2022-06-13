New Hampshire boater, 19, accused of drunken crash that left boat in woods

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New Hampshire have arrested a 19-year-old Massachusetts man accused of a drunken boating crash over the weekend that left the vessel in the woods.

Michael Smith, 19, from Hingham, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.

The incident allegedly unfolded around 10 p.m. Saturday on Lake Sunapee – northwest of Concord – near the lake’s yacht club, according to New Hampshire State Police.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 22′ Mastercraft approximately twenty feet on shore resting on a steep hill in trees and brush,” police said in a statement.

“The two occupants were still in the vessel and were not injured,” the statement added.

3 MORE BODIES FOUND AFTER DEADLY GEORGIA BOAT CRASH

Police also said the crash was “reportedly heard across the lake at Blodgett Landing in Newbury.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators say multiple agencies responded to the scene.

“New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol reminds all boaters to maintain a proper lookout and designate a sober operator whenever underway on the public waters,” police said.