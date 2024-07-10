New Hampshire Air National Guard commander, a married father of 5, killed in hit-and-run crash

The commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday, police said.

The Rochester Police Department announced in a social media post on Tuesday that 57-year-old John Pogorek, the brigadier general, assistant adjutant general commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard, was killed in the crash.

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the 57-year-old married father of five stopped his 2014 Toyota Tundra on the side of the road when the incident happened.

Police said that Pogorek had gotten out of his pick-up truck to secure his load, when a red Toyota RAV4 struck him while he was outside his vehicle.

Following the collision, Pogorek was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police later located the RAV4, and identified the driver as Paul Clement, 81, who police said continued driving after the crash. It was not immediately clear whether Clement would face any charges.

A juvenile passenger who was inside Pogorek’s truck during the crash was not injured, police said.

Pogorek became the commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard in June 2022, according to the New Hampshire Air National Guard.

Previously, he was the commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire, and the commander of the 157th Operations Group at the same base.

He first joined the New Hampshire Air National Guard in January 1999.

“Gen. Pogorek was an exemplary wingman, mentor and friend to many,” New Hampshire Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities said in a statement, “He served his state and nation with the utmost professionalism and dedication. He will be deeply missed.”

In a statement on X, Gov. Chris Sununu thanked Pogorek for his lifetime of service to his country.

“On behalf of the entire State of New Hampshire, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Gen. Pogorek,” Sununu wrote. “Gen. Pogorek served his state, country, and community with honor. His commitment and contributions to the Granite State will never be forgotten.”

He is survived by his wife, Whitney Pogorek, and their five children.

The Rochester police said that the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information can contact the department at 603-330-7128.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pease Air National Guard Base for comment.