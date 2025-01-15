New documentary reveals antisemitic hostage siege captured on camera at Texas synagogue

On a cold Saturday morning in January 2022, Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, was a quiet sanctuary in a small community. As Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker prepared to lead a livestreamed service, a man, later identified as Malik Faisal Akram, arrived at the synagogue. His presence would change the course of the day forever.

A new documentary, “Colleyville,” directed by award-winning filmmaker Dani Menkin, reveals never-before-seen footage from the synagogue’s 13 security cameras, documenting the harrowing 11-hour hostage crisis in real-time. The film offers a chilling yet profoundly human look at the bravery of the hostages and the resilience of a community under threat.

The day began with an act of kindness. Security footage shows Akram ringing the doorbell and being welcomed inside by Cytron-Walker, who offered him tea and a place to warm up. “I was just trying to do what we do on any other day: offer kindness and welcome,” the rabbi said.

But at 10:40 a.m., the atmosphere shifted dramatically. Akram pulled out a gun and turned the four people present into hostages. “I’ve got semi-automatic guns. I’ve got two bombs, 80% of Jewish people are going to die if you don’t comply,” he shouted.

The security footage, revealed for the first time in “Colleyville,” captures every tense moment. Akram’s demands centered on the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, known as “Lady al-Qaeda,” held in a nearby Fort Worth prison. He believed his actions could force global intervention, fueled by antisemitic conspiracy theories about Jewish control of the world.

“His distorted perception was that either President Trump or President Biden would intervene, as he held onto the antisemitic belief that Jews control the world and could influence such a decision,” Menkin told Fox News Digital.

The film highlights Akram’s increasingly erratic behavior and chilling rhetoric, including his declaration: “I love death more than you Jews love life.” Cytron-Walker said upon reflection that Akram “believed all the lies told about Jewish people – the Jews control the banks, the media, the world. It was a dangerous combination of extremism and antisemitism.”

Despite the fear, the hostages worked together to find moments of solidarity and opportunities to act. At one point, Akram allowed elderly congregant Larry Schwartz to use the restroom, warning him not to attempt an escape. Shane Woodward, who was in the process of converting to Judaism, pretended to feel ill and convinced Akram to let him leave. Before exiting, Shane negotiated to switch places with Larry, ensuring the older man’s safety.

As the hours wore on, the tension escalated. Akram fired a shot into the ceiling, an alarming act captured on camera. Cytron-Walker, drawing on his training in active shooter scenarios, waited for the right moment. That moment came when Akram held a cup of liquid in his dominant hand, temporarily preventing him from pulling the trigger.

“I saw how he held the cup, and I knew it was our best chance,” Cytron-Walker told Fox News Digital. In a decisive move, he threw a chair at Akram, creating a window for escape. “We weren’t far from the exit. It was a split-second decision, but it was the culmination of hours of watching, waiting, and thinking.”

The hostages bolted out of the synagogue, with Cytron-Walker leading the charge. Moments later, law enforcement stormed the building, ending the standoff. None of the hostages were physically harmed, though the psychological toll of the ordeal lingered. “It was a horrible day, but we had so much to be grateful for,” he said.

“Colleyville” combines the raw intensity of the security footage with poignant storytelling, offering viewers an unflinching look at the rise of antisemitism and the enduring strength of those who face it. “The footage itself was something that hadn’t been seen before,” Menkin said. “It’s incredibly rare to see a drama like this unfold in such a cinematic way. The raw emotions, the tension – it’s a terrifying reminder of the danger of hateful ideologies.”

Cytron-Walker, who had long been an advocate for interfaith engagement, emphasized the importance of balancing Jewish values with security. “Love the stranger is a lot harder than love your neighbor,” he said. “But we have to protect ourselves too.” Since the crisis, his synagogue has significantly increased its security budget.

Released at a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, Cyrton-Walker said, “We’re seeing more of this kind of hatred,” adding, “It’s even more important now to love the stranger while ensuring proper security.”