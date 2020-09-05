New details emerge from night Breonna Taylor was shot after review of over 1,200 crime scene photos

More than 1,200 crime scene photos from the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot are providing more details on the events of March 13 when police conducted a “no knock” drug raid on her apartment.

Twenty shell casings were scattered around the area outside the apartment, and bullet holes littered the scene, with marks on the living room wall, in the kitchen cabinets and parts of the bedroom, according to photos in the Louisville Courier Journal and other outlets.

Bullet fragments were found all over the apartment as well as in two neighboring apartments.

Attorney Steve Romines, who represents Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, told the newspaper the photos show police were “repeatedly firing blindly in multiple directions with no identifiable target, which is the very definition of wanton conduct.”

“Generally speaking, police don’t fire without an identifiable target. They could possibly miss and hit something else, but they don’t just fire wildly,” he said.

Taylor was shot five times by officers who went to her home with a search warrant as part of a drug investigation. They used a no-knock search warrant to break down the door and were met with gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. One of the officers, Jonathan Mattingly, was shot in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting. Hankison was later fired.

It’s unclear from the photos which bullets were fired by which officers. Ballistics tests and a scene reconstruction have been conducted by the FBI and were shared with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is investigating.

In one of the photos, Cosgrove, appeared to have a body camera mount on his vest.

But at a news conference after the shooting, then-LMPD Chief Steve Conrad insisted that there was “no body-worn video cameras” to share from the shooting, the Courier Journal reported.

“This incident was related to the execution of a search warrant by members of our Criminal Interdiction Division, and some of the officers assigned to this division do not wear body-worn video systems,” Conrad said.

The Journal noted that a previous open records request for body camera footage captured by officers responding to and/or on-scene at Taylor’s apartment was denied by LMPD because “records requested make up intelligence and investigative reports being utilized in the criminal investigation” — not because none exists.

Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.