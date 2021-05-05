New BLM demand seeks to permanently ban Trump from 'all digital media platforms'

The organization Black Lives Matter recently added a new demand to its website to have former President Trump “permanently banned from all digital media platforms.”

“Trump has always used his digital media platforms recklessly and irresponsibly to spread lies and disinformation,” BLM said in the fourth demand on its website. “Now it is clearer than ever that his digital media is also used to incite violence and promote its continuation. He must be stopped from encouraging his mob and further endangering our communities, even after inauguration.”

This comes as Facebook‘s Oversight Board on Wednesday is expected to announnce its decision on whether to uphold its suspension of Trump nearly four months after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube also announced they were permanently banning Trump after the riot.

Meanwhile, Trump launched his own communications platform Tuesday meant to serve as a “place to speak freely and safely.” The platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The space allows Trump to post comments, images and videos, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook, however, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to reply or engage with Trump’s posts.

“In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises,” a video Trump posted to the platform Tuesday night says.

“A place to speak freely and safely,” the video continues, showing the new platform. “Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

BLM has seven demands on its website. The first demand is to “convict Trump from future political office.” “We are joining Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and others who are demanding Trump be immediately convicted in the United States Senate,” the website reads. “Trump must also be banned from holding elected office in the future.”

Trump was acquitted on impeachment charges in the Senate earlier this year.

During an appearance Tuesday on conservative commentator Candace Owens’ eponymous Daily Wire show “Candace,” Trump teased that his supporters will be “very happy” when he makes a certain announcement on whether he will run for president again in 2024.

The 45th president added that it is still very early in the campaign process for 2024 and for campaign finance reasons it would not make sense to announce any decisions now.

Other BLM demands include expelling Republican members of Congress “who attempted to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist attack,” launching a full investigation “into the ties between white supremacy and the Capitol Police, law enforcement, and the military,” and defunding police. One demand states, “Don’t let the coup be used as an excuse to crack down on our movement.”

The group refers to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as an attempted “coup.” BLM writes that politicians have introduced a Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021, but “We’ve seen this playbook before.”

“These laws are used to target Black and brown communities for heightened surveillance. Republicans are already busy trying to create an equivalence between the mob on January 6th and our Freedom Summer,” BLM says. “We don’t need new domestic terror laws, facial recognition, or any other new police power for the state.”

BLM writes that the government “should protect righteous protest and stay focused on the real issue: rooting out white supremacy.”

The final demand on the BLM website is to “pass the BREATHE Act,” as the group alleges “police were born out of slave patrols” and “an institution built upon white supremacy” cannot be reformed. The group praises President Biden for his executive actions “calling for racial equity screens in federal programs, investing in environmental justice at historic levels, and engaging with system-impacted communities.”

