A Nevada mom was arrested Tuesday in connection to the drowning deaths of her two young children, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

Jovan Paris Tevino, 33, admitted herself into a medical center in Arizona after the July 19 incident and allegedly told staff about what she did. She is accused of forcibly drowning her 4-year-old son, and then telling the 1-year-old that she was going to take a bath before she was killed, the report said.

The children were found deceased inside the home in Henderson, Nevada. Her ex-fiance reportedly informed the police that the children were dead. She allegedly left behind a suicide note that read, “could not ‘walk off this earth and leave my previous children behind,” the Fox 5 Vegas report said.

KTNV reported that Trevino allegedly said she tricked her son into lying on his stomach in the bath and pinned him underwater with her legs.

Trevino faces two murder charges, the report said.

Mohave County jail records showed Trevino was being held on a fugitive warrant pending an extradition hearing and her transfer in custody to Nevada.

It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney representing her.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Associated Press contributed to this report