Nevada McDonald's worker, 16, shot to death at drive-thru window

A 16-year-old girl was killed apparently at random when a man walked up to the drive-thru window of a Nevada McDonald’s and shot her, police said.

Kylee Leniz was working at the Elko restaurant Sunday night, police said.

Police said the man accused of shooting her, Justin Michael Mullis, 24, fired through the window. He was charged Monday with one count of murder.

“The investigation is ongoing, however, the crime appears to be random and there is no known connection between Mullis and the victim,” police said in a news release.

Kylee was from Elko. Mullis had an address 125 miles away in Winnemucca.

Before his arrest, police released a photo of Mullis and described him as a person of interest in Kylee’s slaying.

Police said an acquaintance of Mullis drove him to police headquarters where detectives interviewed him.

The victim attended Elko High School and was described as well-liked.

Nearly 1,000 people have joined a Justice for Kylee Facebook page. Friends planned a candlelight vigil for Friday.

They also created a makeshift memorial for Kylee at the McDonald’s.

“We love you kylee.” Brittany Lee Allen wrote. “Sweet sweet girl. You were way to (sic) young for this. We came and added more flowers for you. Miss you lots. R.I.P nothing will ever be same without you here.”

“I’m at loss that she’s gone I remember she always made sure I had cheese on my hot and spicy when I went through the drive through prayers to the family,” Leslie Vaculin said.