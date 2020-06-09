Nevada man pleads guilty to stealing hundreds of coronavirus masks from VA hosptial

A Reno man pleads guilty to stealing hundreds of surgical masks from a supply cart at the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to U.S. District Attorney Nicholas Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

On Thursday, June 4, Lucas pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge William G. Cobb to one count of theft in connection with health care.

According to court documents, the alleged thefts happened on March 19 and March 23. Police surveillance cameras captured Lucas stealing at least four boxes of surgical masks from supply carts in his care and hiding them under his jacket before leaving the hospital. Each box contained 50 masks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court officials say Lucas was a compensated member of the Veteran Affairs’ work therapy program, which helps train, match, and support veterans for competitive jobs and to consult with business and industry regarding their specific employment needs.

Click for more from Fox 11.