Nevada hiker dead after attempting to take scenic photo near mountain’s edge, officials say

A Nevada hiker was found dead after he fell from a hiking trail along the Apache Junction, officials said.

The body of Richard Jacobson, 21, was found by another hiker near Flatiron Peak at the Lost Dutchman State Park on Jan. 24, after he slipped while attempting to take a photo near the trail’s edge, Fox 10 in Phoenix reported.

“He slipped and fell,” said Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Doug Peoble, according to the report. “I can tell you that during our investigation, there [were] no signs of foul play. No signs of drug use whatsoever. It was just a very tragic accident.”

The other hiker, a friend of Jacobson’s, said the body was found 700 feet below their camping site, Fox 10 reported.

“As you can imagine, he was very distraught. He was torn up pretty bad emotionally. We were able to get a helicopter to him,” Sgt. Peoble added.